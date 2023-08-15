Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE to remain closed today on account of Independence Day

The BSE and National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) will remain shut on August 15 on account of Independence Day. Regular trading across exchanges will resume from August 16.

Share Market Live NSE

In the previous session on August 14, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 bounced back from intra-day lows to settle in positive territory, helped by fag-end buying in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, Infosys and ICICI Bank amid a firm start in European markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 79.27 points or 0.12 percent to settle at 65,401.92. During the day, it fell 500.77 points or 0.76 per cent to 64,821.88. The NSE Nifty gained 6.25 points or 0.03 per cent to end at 19,434.55.

From the Sensex pack, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, Nestle, Axis Bank, Wipro and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the major gainers.

JSW Steel, State Bank of India , Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors and Bajaj Finance were the major laggards.

Wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, will also remain closed today. There will be no trading in the forex and commodity futures markets, too.

In the coming months, stock market will be close on September 19 (Ganesh Chaturthi), October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti) and October 24 (Dussehra).