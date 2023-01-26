English
homemarket News

Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE shut today on account of Republic Day

By Asmita Pant  Jan 26, 2023 9:18:58 AM IST (Published)

Trading in the cash as well as derivatives segments of stock exchanges National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will be available next on January 27. 

Indian stock market is scheduled to remain shut on Thursday, January 26 on account of Republic Day. Currency and derivatives markets will also remain shut.  The capital and money markets will now resume trading on Friday. Trading in the cash as well as derivatives segments of stock exchanges National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will be available next on January 27. 

On Wednesday, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 reported the biggest single-day fall in a month. The indices ended one to three percent lower. Finance and oil, gas shares ended lower while FMCG and auto shares ended in the green. Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 ended 1.5 percent and 1.2 percent lower, respectively.
Sensex ended 1.3 percent or 773.7 points lower at 60,205.1. The Nifty50 ended 1.3 percent lower at 17,891.9. Nifty Bank fell 1,085.8 points or 2.5 percent to 41,647.6.
Asian stocks scaled fresh seven-month high on Thursday as Hong Kong resumed trading after a holiday on Wednesday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.6 percent to 555.8. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was 1.6 percent up. Japan's Nikkei, however, fell 0.2 percent.
