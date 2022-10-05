Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE shut today on account of Dussehra

By Kanishka Sarkar

Indian financial markets will remain shut on Wednesday (October 5) on account of Dussehra. The capital and money markets will resume trading on Thursday.

Trading in the cash as well as derivatives segments of stock exchanges BSE and NSE will be available next on October 6. MCX will be shut for the morning session (9 am to 5 pm) on Wednesday, and resume trading in the evening session (5:00 pm to 11:30/11:55 pm).

On Tuesday, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back to close over 2 percent higher on buying in banking, metal and IT shares amid positive trends in global equity markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,276.66 points or 2.25 percent to settle at 58,065.47 with 27 of its shares ending in the green. During the day, it zoomed 1,311.13 points or 2.30 percent to 58,099.94.

The broader NSE Nifty rallied 386.95 points or 2.29 percent to end at 17,274.30 as 48 of its constituents advanced. Buying across sectors, led by metal, banking, and IT, helped the indices rebound from the previous session's losses.

Meanwhile, globally, Asian stocks rose on Wednesday as investors grew hopeful future global interest rate rises might become less aggressive amid early signs previous policy tightening was working to temper price pressures in some major world economies.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.5 percent after US stocks ended the previous session with gains. The index is down 0.6 percent so far this month.

Australian shares were up 1.35 percent in early trade, while Japan's Nikkei stock index climbed 0.34 percent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 3.76 percent a day after its public holiday while mainland Chinese markets remain closed for holidays.

Here's a list of market holidays during the rest of 2022: