Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE shut today for Muharram

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Stock market holiday: Indian financial markets are shut on Tuesday (August 9) on account of Muharram. The capital and money markets will resume trading on August 10.

Trading in the cash as well as derivatives segments of stock exchanges BSE and NSE will be available next on Wednesday. MCX will be shut for the morning session (9 am to 5 pm) on Tuesday, and resume trading in the evening session (5:00 pm to 11:30/11:55 pm).

On Monday , benchmark indices ended the day’s session on a higher note, rising to test a four-month high.

Nifty50 closed above the crucial level of 17,500. Gains in technology and financial services stocks offset the losses in oil and gas, and automobile shares.

The 50-stock index ended 0.7 percent higher at 17,525.10 on Monday while the Sensex closed at 58,853.07, up 0.8 percent.

So far in 2022, Nifty50 and Sensex have risen one percent each.

Here's a list of market holidays during the rest of 2022: