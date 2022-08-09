    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket News

    Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE shut today for Muharram

    Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE shut today for Muharram

    Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE shut today for Muharram
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    Stock market holiday: Indian financial markets are shut on Tuesday (August 9) on account of Muharram. The capital and money markets will resume trading on August 10.

    Indian financial markets are shut on Tuesday (August 9) on account of Muharram. The capital and money markets will resume trading on August 10.
    Trading in the cash as well as derivatives segments of stock exchanges BSE and NSE will be available next on Wednesday. MCX will be shut for the morning session (9 am to 5 pm) on Tuesday, and resume trading in the evening session (5:00 pm to 11:30/11:55 pm).
    On Monday, benchmark indices ended the day’s session on a higher note, rising to test a four-month high.
    Nifty50 closed above the crucial level of 17,500. Gains in technology and financial services stocks offset the losses in oil and gas, and automobile shares.
    The 50-stock index ended 0.7 percent higher at 17,525.10 on Monday while the Sensex closed at 58,853.07, up 0.8 percent.
    So far in 2022, Nifty50 and Sensex have risen one percent each.
    Catch up on all stock market highlights of August 8 session here.
    Here's a list of market holidays during the rest of 2022:
    Market holidaysDate
    Independence Day15-Aug
    Ganesh Chaturthi31-Aug
    Dussehra5-Oct
    Diwali - Laxmi Pujan24-Oct
    Diwali Balipratipada26-Oct
    Gurunanak Jayanti8-Nov
    First Published:  IST

    Tags

    market holiday

    Previous Article

    Asian markets buyers wary as markets await U.S. inflation test

    Next Article

    RBI penalises 8 co-operative banks for non-compliance with various norms

    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng