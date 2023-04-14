Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE shut today on account of Ambedkar Jayanti

Prior to today, trading at NSE and BSE was closed on April 4 and April 7 on accounts of Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday respectively. Next stock market holiday will fall on May 1 for Maharashtra Day followed by Buddha Pournima on May 5.
Indian financial markets will remain shut on Friday (April 14) on account of Bhim Rao Ambedkar Jayanti. As per the information, there will be no trading activity in Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment as well.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Resurging Covid — it's time to reintroduce the aggressive testing, vaccination and behaviour regimen
Apr 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Made-in-India EV battery: A veteran's take on how to create that self reliance
Apr 13, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
National Credit Framework for IKS — here's the way to move into a higher level of finding that knowledge
Apr 13, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Amul vs Nandini debate — there are more critical issues like milk shortage and animal health rather than a brand war
Apr 12, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
The capital and money markets will resume trading on Monday, April 17.
Sensex and Nifty on Thursday ended higher for the ninth day, which is the longest winning streak in over two years. Sensex rose by 38 Points to 60,431 whereas Nifty 16 advanced to 17,828.
Ambedkar Jayanti is the seventh stock market holiday out of 19 holidays in 2023.
Prior to today, trading at NSE and BSE was closed on April 4 and April 7 on accounts of Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday respectively. Next stock market holiday will fall on May 1 for Maharashtra Day followed by Buddha Pournima on May 5.
First Published: Apr 14, 2023 10:15 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!