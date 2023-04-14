Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE shut today on account of Ambedkar Jayanti

Prior to today, trading at NSE and BSE was closed on April 4 and April 7 on accounts of Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday respectively. Next stock market holiday will fall on May 1 for Maharashtra Day followed by Buddha Pournima on May 5.

Indian financial markets will remain shut on Friday (April 14) on account of Bhim Rao Ambedkar Jayanti. As per the information, there will be no trading activity in Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment as well.

The capital and money markets will resume trading on Monday, April 17.

Sensex and Nifty on Thursday ended higher for the ninth day, which is the longest winning streak in over two years. Sensex rose by 38 Points to 60,431 whereas Nifty 16 advanced to 17,828.

Ambedkar Jayanti is the seventh stock market holiday out of 19 holidays in 2023.

