By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The capital and money markets will resume trading on August 16, Tuesday. Trading in the cash as well as derivatives segments of stock exchanges BSE and NSE will be available next on Tuesday.

Indian financial markets are shut on Monday (August 15) as the nation celebrates its 76th Independence Day today.

Veteran investor, the Big Bull of Dalal Street, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala , passed away on Sunday morning in Mumbai at age 62. Breach Candy hospital, where he was taken to, told CNBC-TV18 he was suffering from kidney disease and ischemic heart disease and died due to cardiac arrest.

On Friday, benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 130 points while Nifty extended gains for a fifth straight session in a range-bound trade as oil and gas, metal and power shares advanced. The 30-share BSE index ended 130.18 points or 0.22 percent higher at 59,462.78 as 13 of its constituents ended in the green.

The barometer opened lower and fell by over 200 points to a day's low of 59,113.01 due to profit booking in IT, auto and pharma stocks. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 39.15 points or 0.22 percent to close at 17,698.15.

Oil & gas, metal and power stocks ended with gains whereas healthcare and IT stocks declined. The key indices also registered their fourth straight week of gains as Sensex rose by 1,074 points or 1.83 percent and Nifty by 300 points or 1.95 percent on weekly basis.