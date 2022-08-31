Stock market closed today: BSE, NSE shut on account of Ganesh Chaturthi

By CNBCTV18.com

The Indian stock market will remain closed on Wednesday on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Currency and derivatives markets will also remain shut for trading.

On Tuesday, the market ended higher with benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty soaring over 2.5 percent to log their best single-day gain in more than three months driven by value buying in banking, IT, and oil stocks amid mixed global cues.

The 30-share Sensex jumped 1,564.45 points or 2.70 percent to settle at a more than one-week high of 59,537.07. The broader NSE Nifty spurted 446.40 points or 2.58 percent to close at 17,759.30 as all 50 components advanced.

Trade in the domestic stock market will resume on September 1.