Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for today — July 3

Here's what several experts have recommend for Monday's trading session. Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher has a buy recommendation on IRCTC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, while Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities has a buy call on Infosys, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, among others. Check out the targets and stoploss.

Equity benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex scaled fresh all-time closing highs on Friday, propelled by foreign fund inflows and a firm trend in the global markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 803.14 points or 1.26 percent to settle at its lifetime closing high of 64,718.56. The NSE Nifty jumped 216.95 points or 1.14 percent to end at a record high of 19,189.05.

Intense buying in index heavyweights Infosys, HDFC twins, Reliance Industries and TCS further bolstered sentiment, investors said.

"Apart from favorable domestic cues, stability in the US markets has been playing an important role in maintaining buoyancy. A decisive close above 34,600 in Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) would add more legs to recovery and that could help our markets to witness steady a uptrend," said Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research at Religare Broking.

Mishra recommends maintaining the “buy on dips” approach as he believes the market is eyeing the 19,350-19,500 zone in Nifty . "In case of any dip, the 18,700-18,900 zone would provide the needed cushion. With the surge in banking and recovery in IT, all the key sectors are now in sync. Participants should align their positions accordingly and avoid contrarian trades," he said.

This week, the market will be looking at major economic data such as S&P Global India Manufacturing PMI, Services PMI, Composite PMI, monthly automobile sector sales, and US trade balance to be released during the week.

Day trading guide for today

Here's what several experts have recommend for Monday's trading session. Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher has a buy recommendation on IRCTC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, while Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities has a buy recommendation on Infosys, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, among others. Check out the targets and stoploss.

Vaishali Parekh's buy or sell stocks —

City Union Bank Ltd: Buy at 127, Stop Loss 125, Target Prce 133

IRCTC: Buy at 635, Stop Loss 625, Target Price 665

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Buy at 1846, Stop Loss 1815, Target Price 1920

Anuj Gupta's top 5 stocks for the week —

1) Buy Infosys, Stop Loss 1285, Target Price 1380

Strong breakout, substantial volumes, fundamentally strong, engulfing candel stick patterns

2) Buy Tata Motors, Stop Loss 564, Target Price 640

Strong numbers of the company, good results, fresh breakout couples with rising volumes.

3) Buy Indiabulls Housing Finance, Stop Loss 117, Target Price 135

Fresh breakout, rising volumes, bullish candle stock pattern, trading above 10 & 20 days moving average.

4) Buy South Indian Bank, Stop Loss 16 Target Price 22

Bullish chart structure, trend up, higher top higher bottom formation

5) Buy HDFC Bank, Stop Loss 1665, Target Price 1760

Merger positive news, fundamentally strong company, trend bullish, substantial volumes in the counter.