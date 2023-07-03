Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for today — July 3

By Meghna Sen

Here's what several experts have recommend for Monday's trading session. Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher has a buy recommendation on IRCTC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, while Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities has a buy call on Infosys, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, among others. Check out the targets and stoploss.

Equity benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex scaled fresh all-time closing highs on Friday, propelled by foreign fund inflows and a firm trend in the global markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 803.14 points or 1.26 percent to settle at its lifetime closing high of 64,718.56. The NSE Nifty jumped 216.95 points or 1.14 percent to end at a record high of 19,189.05.

Intense buying in index heavyweights Infosys, HDFC twins, Reliance Industries and TCS further bolstered sentiment, investors said. "Apart from favorable domestic cues, stability in the US markets has been playing an important role in maintaining buoyancy. A decisive close above 34,600 in Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) would add more legs to recovery and that could help our markets to witness steady a uptrend," said Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research at Religare Broking.