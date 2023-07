Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for today — July 3

Here's what several experts have recommend for Monday's trading session. Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher has a buy recommendation on IRCTC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, while Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities has a buy call on Infosys, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, among others. Check out the targets and stoploss.

Equity benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex scaled fresh all-time closing highs on Friday, propelled by foreign fund inflows and a firm trend in the global markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 803.14 points or 1.26 percent to settle at its lifetime closing high of 64,718.56. The NSE Nifty jumped 216.95 points or 1.14 percent to end at a record high of 19,189.05.

Live TV

Loading...

Intense buying in index heavyweights Infosys, HDFC twins, Reliance Industries and TCS further bolstered sentiment, investors said.