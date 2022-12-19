English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
Fifa World Cup

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homemarket News

Sterling and Wilson promoters to sell upto 5.27% stake in company via OFS 

market | IST

Sterling and Wilson promoters to sell upto 5.27% stake in company via OFS 

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.COM Dec 19, 2022 11:45 PM IST (Published)
Mini

The two promoters Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala and Shapoorji Palloniji will sell up to 5.27 percent of stake for which the floor price has been fixed at Rs 270 per piece. The OFS will take place on a separate window of the stock exchanges on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Two promoters of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Limited (formerly Sterling & Solar Limited), Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala and Shapoorji Palloniji on Monday announced to sell a part of their stake in company through Offer for Sale (OFS).

The two promoters will sell up to 5.27 percent of stake for which the floor price has been fixed at Rs 270 per piece. The OFS will take place on a separate window of the stock exchanges on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Independent promoter Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala has proposed to sell up to 30,00,000 equity shares representing 1.58 percent of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Company at a floor price of Rs 270 per share.
Another promoter Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Ltd has proposed to sell up to 70,00,000 equity shares representing 3.69 percent of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of the company on Wednesday and Thursday, at a floor price of Rs 270 per share.
The Shares of the company declined for the third day in a row on Monday by 1.87 percent to close at Rs 283.40 per piece on BSE.  The offer for sale is being undertaken to comply with the minimum public shareholding norms. Promoters hold around 76.69 percent stake in the company, of which, Reliance New Energy Ltd. held a 40 percent stake  as of September 2022.
Also Read: Nuvama wants you to buy this share but only if you are a "braveheart"
(Edited by : Anushka Sharma)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags