IRCTC makes stellar stock market debut, lists at 103% premium over issue price
Updated : October 14, 2019 10:57 AM IST
The IRCTC IPO was listed at Rs 651 per share on the BSE, a premium of 103.4 percent from its issue price of Rs 320 per share.
The IRCTC IPO, which was open for subscription between September 30 and October 4, was subscribed 112 times at a price band of Rs 315-320 per share.
