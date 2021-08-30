Stay with largecaps; metals, real estate to do well; Auto sector in the midst of negatives: Nippon India MF

The metals and real estate sectors will do well, while the investors must stay with large caps now, says Sailesh Raj Bhan, Deputy CIO-Equity Investments, Nippon India Mutual Fund. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Bhan said that the auto sector has gone through a perfect phase of correction.

“High commodity prices and semiconductor shortage is impacting auto sector. The sector is in the midst of lot of negatives right now,” he said.

On the pharma sector, he is of the view that excessive inventories have led to a rise in the prices of pharma products. The domestic branded segment is expanding and growing nicely with early double-digit growth, he said. Profits from US business for pharma companies now account for 25-30 percent of profit versus 70 percent earlier, he added.

Meanwhile, he believes that excess liquidity is driving re-rating in the equity market. He sees a shift of profit pools within sectors, which is better positioned than others. Large-cap risk-reward is more favourable currently, he said.

“India can end up with significant lower spendings in the festive season. There could be more challenges if Indian income remains weak,” he added.

