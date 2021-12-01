Stay invested: Leading global investors' advice as Omicron threat weighs

Ray Dalio

: Dalio of Bridgewater Associates told CNBC that despite the market volatility, cash is not a safe investment as it will be taxed by inflation. It is important to have a safe, balanced portfolio, he said. Investors can reduce risk, without impacting returns, he added. “Even if you were a great market timer, the things that are happening can change the world, so it changes what could be priced into the market,” the billionaire investor said.

Mohamed El-Erian: Calling the rally in the markets a "stagflationary wind", Allianz SE's Mohamed El-Erian told CNBC: "Inflation is the biggest threat to investors as it can change the liquidity paradigm." He said with the new variant, markets will have to navigate the uncertainty with the governments, which could worsen inflation. However, buying opportunities still existed, he added.

Mark Haefele: The chief investment officer for global wealth management at UBS advised against hasty shifts in investment strategy and recommended staying invested. "A period of market volatility after such a strong rally should also not come as a major surprise. But it does serve as a reminder of the value of being diversified across markets and sectors," Haefele told CNBC.

George Lagarias: The chief economist at Mazars in London, said there is ample liquidity in the markets for investors to take advantage of and make their money work for them. Global stocks were already up over 20 percent year-on-year, Lagarias told CNBC, adding that "even if the event hadn't happened, it would not have been the worst time for market participants to take some profit off the table."