State-run rail stocks have outperformed benchmarks since Budget 2019
Updated : January 30, 2020 01:29 PM IST
State-run railway stocks have seen a major rally since the last budget announcement on July 5, 2019.
From the private sector, Hind Rectifiers has surged nearly 100 percent, while Siemens added 21 percent.
This year, Indian Railways is again expecting the highest-ever outlay for capital expenditure of over Rs 1.70 lakh crore.
