State-run rail stocks have outperformed benchmarks since Budget 2019

Updated : January 30, 2020 01:29 PM IST

State-run railway stocks have seen a major rally since the last budget announcement on July 5, 2019.
From the private sector, Hind Rectifiers has surged nearly 100 percent, while Siemens added 21 percent.
This year, Indian Railways is again expecting the highest-ever outlay for capital expenditure of over Rs 1.70 lakh crore.
State-run rail stocks have outperformed benchmarks since Budget 2019
Bajaj Auto Q3 up 14.4% YoY at Rs 1,261 crore, beats estimates

RBI slaps penalty of Rs 1 crore on HDFC Bank

India to have more than 1 lakh startups by 2025, says Mohandas Pai

