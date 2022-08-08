    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Monday's top brokerage calls: State Bank of India, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum

    JPMorgan maintains 'overweight' on the shares of SBI with a target price of Rs 650 whereas Jefferies maintains 'underperform' on the shares of HPCL with a target price of Rs 210. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day -

    JPMorgan on State Bank of India
    | JPMorgan maintains 'overweight' on the shares of SBI with a target price of Rs 650. The brokerage house states that the company should close the gap to its normalised return on equity (RoE) range of 15 percent by H2FY23/FY24.
    Macquarie on State Bank of India | Macquarie maintains 'outperform' on the shares of SBI with a target price of Rs 665. Strong 19 percent year-on-year retail loan growth drives credit growth, says Macquarie.
    Credit Suisse on Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd | Credit Suisse maintains 'outperform' on the shares of BPCL with a target price of Rs 400. FY23 will be an annual loss for OMCs due to weak Q1 according to the brokerage house.
    Jefferies on Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd | Jefferies maintains 'underperform' on the shares of HPCL with a target price of Rs 210.  Government policy has forced OMCs to continue to take losses of Rs 15 per litre on diesel.

