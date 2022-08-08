By CNBCTV18.com

Mini JPMorgan maintains 'overweight' on the shares of SBI with a target price of Rs 650 whereas Jefferies maintains 'underperform' on the shares of HPCL with a target price of Rs 210. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day -

JPMorgan on State Bank of India

| JPMorgan maintains 'overweight' on the shares of SBI with a target price of Rs 650. The brokerage house states that the company should close the gap to its normalised return on equity (RoE) range of 15 percent by H2FY23/FY24.

Macquarie on State Bank of India | Macquarie maintains 'outperform' on the shares of SBI with a target price of Rs 665. Strong 19 percent year-on-year retail loan growth drives credit growth, says Macquarie. | Macquarie maintains 'outperform' on the shares of SBI with a target price of Rs 665. Strong 19 percent year-on-year retail loan growth drives credit growth, says Macquarie.

Credit Suisse on Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd | Credit Suisse maintains 'outperform' on the shares of BPCL with a target price of Rs 400. FY23 will be an annual loss for OMCs due to weak Q1 according to the brokerage house. | Credit Suisse maintains 'outperform' on the shares of BPCL with a target price of Rs 400. FY23 will be an annual loss for OMCs due to weak Q1 according to the brokerage house.