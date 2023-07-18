Top stock picks | State Bank of India and Grasim Industries on the radar

Tradebulls' analyst Sacchitanand Uttekar has provided insights into two promising stocks: State Bank of India and Grasim Industries. These recommendations could be valuable for traders and investors looking to capitalise on potential bullish opportunities in the market.

Sacchitanand Uttekar, a renowned analyst at Tradebulls, has provided some interesting recommendations for Tuesday’s trade. Let's take a closer look at the two stocks on their radar: State Bank of India (SBI) and Grasim Industries.

SBI has been displaying a strong breakout in recent trading sessions, exhibiting a bullish continuation pattern known as a bullish flag formation. The entire structure of the stock suggests a positional target at around Rs 630. However, from a short-term perspective, there is a possibility of the stock scaling towards Rs 610.

The stock's decline appears to be healthy, as it has pulled back to its five-day exponential moving average, indicating potential for further upward movement. Based on this analysis, Uttekar recommends building long positions in SBI

It's worth noting that SBI's shares have already gained more than 4 percent in the past month, which adds to the positive sentiment surrounding the stock.

Grasim Industries is another stock on Uttekar’s radar, and it is displaying a triangular formation. Additionally, the weekly Average Directional Index (ADX) is about to cross the 25 mark, indicating strong underlying strength in the stock.

As with SBI, the decline in Grasim Industries also appears healthy, presenting an opportunity for potential buyers. Uttekar suggests placing a stop loss at Rs 1,770 and anticipates a move towards Rs 1,880 over time.

It's important to note that Grasim Industries has been trading flat for the last month.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.