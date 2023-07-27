Top stock picks | State Bank of India and Dabur on the radar

CNBC TV18
2 Min Read
By CNBC-TV18 Jul 27, 2023 11:34:42 AM IST (Updated)

Today's stock picks, as recommended by Soni Patnaik of JM Financial Services, include State Bank of India and Dabur.

Investing in the stock market can be both thrilling and challenging, especially with the myriad of options available. To help you make informed decisions, Soni Patnaik, an expert from JM Financial Services, has recommended two promising stocks for today's trade: State Bank of India (SBI) and Dabur.

Soni Patnaik's top pick for today is the State Bank of India (SBI). Patnaik highlights that SBI has recently experienced a significant breakout above the Rs 605 level, a crucial milestone indicating potential upward momentum. At the time of the recommendation, shares of SBI have already gained over 9 percent in the past month, further reinforcing its positive trajectory.
Read Here | Mahindra Group looking to acquire stake in RBL Bank: Exclusive
Considering the strong breakout, Patnaik suggests a favorable trade setup with a buy target for SBI between Rs 645 to 652. To mitigate risks, investors are advised to implement a stop loss at Rs 604, which acts as a safety net in case the stock's performance doesn't meet expectations.
The second stock pick from Soni Patnaik comes from the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector. This industry has been showing positive signs, with notable long-side rollovers. Patnaik's recommendation is Dabur, a renowned FMCG company with a strong presence in the market.
According to Patnaik's analysis, investors can consider buying Dabur at current levels, with a suggested target range of Rs 595 to 610. To protect investments, Patnaik advises implementing a stop loss at Rs 560, which provides a buffer against unexpected downturns in the stock's performance. Dabur's stock has remained relatively flat over the last month.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Catch the latest stock market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
First Published: Jul 27, 2023 11:29 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Stocks to buyTop stock picks

