Star Health IPO subscribed 35% on day 3, retail portion booked 97%

The initial public offering of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Star Health and Allied Insurance Company has been subscribed 35 percent on December 2, the third day of bidding. The offer has received bids for 1.55 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 4.5 crore equity shares.

Retail investors subscribed 97 percent and non-institutional subscribers put in bids for 10 percent of the portion reserved for them. Qualified institutional buyers subscribed to 28 percent of their reserved portion. The employee section was subscribed 6 percent.

Star Health is a Chennai-based insurance company, backed by Big Bull and PE firm West Bridge Capital. The IPO is estimated at Rs 7,249 crore, including an offer for sale worth over Rs 5,200 crore and a fresh issue of Rs 2,000 crore.

The price band for the offer, which closes on December 2 is Rs 870-900 apiece. Brokerages have recommended subscribing to the IPO , but with caution. Choice Broking said at the upper end of the price band, Star Health is demanding a market cap to the net premium earned multiple of 10.3 times, which sits at a premium as compared to the peers. Moreover, the brokerage said, "the demanded valuation is at an elevated premium to recent capital issuance."

Angel One, on the other hand, recommended subscribing to the issue as the company stands out among other standalone health insurers. It said the size and growth rate of the firm is better than peers. It also has a better operational performance, which was reflected in the pre-COVID numbers of the company, it said.

"The valuations commanded by Star Health at around 5.5 times FY21 MCAP/GWP are in-line with recent deals in the standalone health insurance space and appear fair considering its positioning," Angel One said.

(As per subscription data available on exchanges till 12:30 pm)