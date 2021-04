PhillipCapital has downgraded Escorts to a ‘sell’ rating with a target price of Rs 990, which is close to a 20 percent downside from current levels.

The tractor sales cycle is coming to an end owing to a high base and above normal inventory in FY21, the brokerage said in a note. The growth is going to be a challenge going forward. The brokerage has reduced volume expectations for FY22e by 9 percent and FY23e by 5 percent. It also reduced EPS for FY22e by 10 percent and for FY23e by 14 percent.

