Nomura has written a very extensive report on the logistics sector and they believe that this shift from road to rail will change the face of India’s logistics sector.

Dedicated Freight Corridor is going to start, at least the part commissioning will happen in FY22, and with that, they believe that CONCOR is best positioned because it is the dominant player in the train containers space.

Within ports, Gujarat Pipavav Port and Adani Ports benefit because of the earlier linkage to the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC).

Nomura has a buy rating on CONCOR with a target price of Rs 710 and has upgraded Adani Ports to buy from neutral with a target price of Rs 860.