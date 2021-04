Standout Brokerage Report: Nomura initiates coverage on Tata Consumer with target price of Rs 750

Nomura has initiated coverage on Tata Consumer Products with a target price of Rs 750. Nomura expects the operating margins of the company to expand 200 basis points (bps) over the next three years.

The brokerage firm also expects the India business of the company to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11 percent between FY21 and FY23.

