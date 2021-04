Morgan Stanley has turned 'overweight' on Avenue Supermarts with a target price of Rs 3,128. The brokerage believes that peak of COVID cases in Maharashtra, accelerated vaccination program from May 1 and the fact that the stock has corrected almost 10 percent from the mid-March levels give a good entry point for long-term investors.

The underperformance of Avenue Supermarts is likely to reverse in days to come largely on the back of:

- Peak in Maharashtra's COVID cases.

- The company's better position in terms of online delivery

- Delay in industry consolidation

