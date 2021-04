Standout Brokerage Report: Macquarie upgrades CONCOR to 'outperform'; raises TP to Rs 685

Macquarie has upgraded Container Corporation (CONCOR) to ‘outperform’ from ‘neutral’, raising the target price to Rs 685.

The large upgrade is on the backs of lower than expected LLF, which has come at Rs 600 crore versus the railways demand of Rs 1,350 crore. Macquarie believes it is positive for CONCOR.

