Standout Brokerage Report: Key model portfolio changes by Kotak Institutional Equities

Sanjeev Prasad, Managing Director, Co-Head of Kotak Institutional Equities, has made some minor changes in the model portfolio. The shift is towards cyclicals at the expense of defensives.

He is cutting 100 basis points (bps) from Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) and adding 50 bps each to ICICI Bank and Axis Bank. He is also adding 150 bps to DLF.

