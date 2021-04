Standout Brokerage Report: Goldman Sachs positive on financials; prefers SBI, ICICI Bank, Bandhan Bank

Goldman Sachs is bullish on the financial sector. The brokerage house believes that select financial stocks will do well largely on the back of consolidation of the market share as well as historically high probability in the new cycle.

The firm prefers State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank and Bandhan Bank.

Goldman Sachs has downgraded Aavas Financiers and Shriram Transport Finance Company to ‘neutral’ from ‘buy’.

Watch accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Nimesh Shah for more details.