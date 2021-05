Global brokerage CLSA reiterated its ‘buy’ call on Tata Motors with a target price of Rs 450.

According to the brokerage, Jaguar-Land Rover (JLR) started outperforming its peers in China and Europe and is only underperforming the US market now.

While the brokerage firm expects a tough first half of FY22 for Tata Motors, it believes the free cash flow and deleveraging should continue in the second half of FY22 for the company.

