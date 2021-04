Citi Group is positive on the cement sector. The brokerage house believes that despite the lockdown, the sector is poised for a decent growth, favourable demand and pricing power. Hence, the firm has reiterated its 'buy' ratings on ACC, Ambuja Cements, UltraTech Cement, Grasim and Dalmia Cement.

It has downgraded Ramco Cement and Shree Cement.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Nimesh Shah for more details.