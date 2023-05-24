Standard Chartered’s senior strategist highlights impact of US debt ceiling talks on market sentiments

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Rajat Bhattacharya, Senior Investment Strategist at Standard Chartered said that a favourable resolution regarding the US debt ceiling could have a positive impact on market sentiments.

The ongoing negotiations surrounding the US debt ceiling have gained the attention of market participants worldwide. As analysts and investors closely monitor the developments, the potential impact on market sentiments and the broader economy becomes a topic of great importance. While a successful deal could boost investor confidence, the likelihood of a US default remains low.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Rajat Bhattacharya, Senior Investment Strategist at Standard Chartered said that a favourable resolution regarding the US debt ceiling could have a positive impact on market sentiments, adding that a successful deal that raises or suspends the debt ceiling would alleviate concerns and provide investors with confidence, potentially leading to increased market activity.

He said, “The debt ceiling is front and center on markets. However, the perspective I would like to bring here is that at any point the US has never defaulted on debt. It's highly unlikely that the US will default because there are a whole lot of follow-on effects that are too scary to even think of to ponder.”

Also Read | Republicans question debt ceiling deadline of June 1 as talks zero in on potential trade-offs

According to Bhattacharya, as the debt ceiling talks continue, concerns arise regarding a potential liquidity squeeze in the market. Uncertainty surrounding government debt can lead to a reduction in market liquidity, as investors become cautious and adopt a wait-and-see approach. A liquidity squeeze can result in heightened volatility and decreased market activity, impacting various asset classes.

“If there is a liquidity squeeze immediately after the ceiling is raised, the Fed could stop quantitative tightening (QT). So that is an upside. So, they will try to offset the liquidity squeeze with ending QT sooner than we expected, and we were expecting it at the end of this year,” he said.

Also Read | A $1 trillion coin and the US debt ceiling deadline

Talking further about the services sector and job market, Bhattacharya said that the US economy has shown resilience in certain sectors, and the service sector remains strong indicating robust economic activity and consumer demand. Additionally, the job market has demonstrated strength, with healthy employment figures and favourable indicators. These factors contribute to a positive economic outlook, providing some stability amid the ongoing discussions surrounding the debt ceiling.

Bhattacharya expects US inflation to reach 3 percent by the end of the year. Given this projection, it is unlikely that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates. Higher inflation rates typically prompt central banks to tighten monetary policy, as they seek to curb rising prices. If inflation remains on an upward trajectory, the Federal Reserve may opt for a more hawkish stance, potentially impacting borrowing costs and investment decisions.

For more details, watch the accompanying video