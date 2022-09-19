    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Standard Chartered Wealth still bullish on Indian markets: CIO Steve Brice

    By Sonia Shenoy   | Anuj Singhal   | Prashant Nair   IST (Published)
    Standard Chartered Wealth Management is still bullish on the Indian markets, Steve Brice, Chief Investment Officer spoke to CNBC-TV18 on this. Details here:

    Standard Chartered Wealth Management is still bullish on the Indian markets, Steve Brice, Chief Investment Officer, told CNBC-TV18, adding that there is a need to see how earnings growth is as the environment globally.
    “We are overweight on Asia. We are also overweight on the Indian market. It is not going to be smooth sailing. We have seen that in recent times. Overall we are bullish on the Indian market and expect further outperformance going forward,” Brice said.
    He further said, “We want to see earnings growth but if there are disappointments, that would lead to some significant short-term volatility.”
    Also Read: Sensex, Nifty will scale past all time highs, but...
    While talking about currency, Brice said that the momentum seems to be favourable for the dollar. He expects it to peak out eventually.
    “Stronger dollar generally is bad for asset markets and for emerging markets. So, we are getting a bit of this feedback loop going. Obviously, at some point, something that cannot go on forever, will change, but the momentum does seem to be pretty in favour of the dollar,” he said.
    “Over the next one to three months, the dollar is likely to find good support and trade gradually higher. On a longer-term basis, we still think the dollar will peak out,” said Brice.
