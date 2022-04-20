The initial share-sale of sports and athleisure footwear company Campus Activewear will open on April 26. The three-day Initial Public Offering (IPO) will conclude on April 28. The bidding for anchor investors will open on April 25, according to the company's draft red herring prospectus filed with markets regulator SEBI.

The IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 4.79 crore equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders. Those offering shares in the OFS include promoters -- Hari Krishna Agarwal and Nikhil Aggarwal -- and existing shareholders -- TPG Growth III SF Pte. Ltd, QRG Enterprises Ltd, Rajiv Goel and Rajesh Kumar Gupta.

At present, the promoters hold 78.21 percent stake in the company while TPG Growth and QRG Enterprises own 17.19 percent and 3.86 percent shareholding, respectively. BofA Securities India Limited, JM Financial, CLSA India and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the merchant bankers that advise the company on the public issue.

Campus Activewear introduced the brand 'Campus' in 2005 and offers a diverse product portfolio for the entire family. The brand enjoys about 15 percent of market share in the branded sports and athleisure footwear industry in India by value for fiscal 2020, which increased to approximately 17 percent in fiscal 2021.