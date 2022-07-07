Shares of SpiceJet have been going through a highly turbulent phase since the beginning of this year as a result of technical glitches and non-compliance with mandated training guidelines.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet after its aircraft were hit by eight incidents of mid-air technical malfunction over the last 18 days, saying the budget carrier has "failed" to establish safe, efficient and reliable air services.

However, shares of SpiceJet gained as much as 2.4 percent on Thursday on the BSE.

Technical glitches on repeat mode

In April, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation restrained 90 of the airline's pilots for not being properly trained to fly Boeing 737 Max aircraft.

On July 2, a SpiceJet aircraft operating from Delhi to Jabalpur returned safely to the Delhi airport after the crew noticed smoke in the cabin at 5000ft. In response to the incident, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered an investigation. On June 19, a similar incident happened on Patna to Delhi flight.

In July again, due to a malfunctioning indicator light, SpiceJet's Delhi to Dubai flight had to land at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport.

"On July 5, 2022, SpiceJet B737 aircraft operating flight SG-11 (Delhi - Dubai) was diverted to Karachi due to an indicator light malfunctioning. The aircraft landed safely at Karachi and passengers were safely disembarked," SpiceJet said in a statement.

The airline's CMD Ajay Singh said on Wednesday that SpiceJet will now be "doubly careful" and strengthen inspection of aircraft before they leave to operate flights.

"We will work with them (DGCA) to ensure that if they feel that there are any gaps at all in our system, we will address them. There is nothing more important than safety," Singh told.