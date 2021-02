Going into the Budget, there was chatter about a COVID cess, a tax on super rich and some tweaks to the long term capital gains tax (LTCG) structure.

None of those have come to pass. In addition, the market appears to be pleased by the proposed spending on capex, proposal to privatize two state-owned banks and one insurer, a bad bank for stressed assets, higher FDI limit in the insurance sector, and monetization of land.

Prima facie, it looks like a growth oriented Budget though pundits have cautioned that one has to check the fine print as well.

There is an increase in government borrowing for the current fiscal and bond prices have reacted negatively to it. But the stock market is on a tear with frenzied buying seen in banking shares

On the whole, the Budget appears to be better than what the market had expected. But two factors are key—how the government will find the fund its spending plans, and two, how well the proposals are execution. The last one in particular, will make all the difference.