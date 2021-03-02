Specialty chemical company Anupam Rasayan gets Sebi nod for IPO to raise Rs 760 crore Updated : March 02, 2021 01:20 PM IST Anupam Rasayan has received market regulator Sebi's approval for launching an initial public offer (IPO) to raise Rs 760 crore. As per the firm, the issue proceeds would be used mainly for repayment of debt worth Rs 556.20 crore. Axis Capital, Ambit Private, IIFL Securities and JM Financial are the merchant bankers for the issue. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply