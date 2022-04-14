Speciality Chemicals Company Prasol Chemicals files draft papers for Rs 800 crore-IPO

Mumbai-based Prasol Chemicals Limited has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for an initial public offering (IPO) with the market regulator Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

The initial share sale with a face value of Rs 2 per equity share comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 250 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 9,000,000 equity shares by existing shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed by the company.

Prasol Chemicals, one of the leading forward integrated manufacturers of acetone derivatives and phosphorus derivatives in India, is likely to raise around Rs 700-800 crore from the IPO.

In consultation with lead bankers, the company may consider the further issue of shares aggregating up to Rs 50 crore and if such placement is completed, the fresh issue size will be reduced, according to the DRHP.

The OFS consists of upto 1.65 million shares by Usha Rajnikant Shah, upto 8.7 lakh shares by Nishith Rasiklal Dharia, upto 6.30 lakh by Gaurang Natwarlal Parikh, upto 5 lakh shares each by Bhisham Kumar Gupta and Dipti Nalin Parikh.

JM Financial and DAM Capital Advisors Ltd are the book managers to the issue.

Rs 160 crore worth of funds from the fresh issue will be used for repayment or pre-payment of certain borrowings and Rs 30 crore for general corporate purposes, the company said. As of December 2021, the aggregated outstanding borrowings stood at Rs 279.29 crore.

About the company

Prasol Chemicals has a distribution network covering 45 countries across Asia, North America, and the European Union, and its acetone and phosphorus derivatives are utilised in pharmaceuticals and the manufacture of agrochemical active ingredients.

Its products are also used as raw materials in the home and personal care products such as sunscreens, shampoos, flavours, fragrances and disinfectants.