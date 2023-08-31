Expert identifies promising stock picks for today's trading: SPARC and Coforge

In the ever-evolving world of stock trading, identifying potential opportunities requires a keen eye and insightful analysis. Ashish Kyal, a seasoned expert from Waves Strategy Advisors, has recently shared two intriguing stock recommendations for today's trade: Sun Pharma Advanced Research (SPARC) and Coforge.

One stock that has been consistently outshining the rest on Kyal's radar is Sun Pharma Advanced Research (SPARC). The company has witnessed a robust upward movement over the past 2 to 3 days, with its bullish trend persisting even today.

Kyal sees this as a positive sign and identifies any potential dips in SPARC's stock price as buying opportunities. He suggests that investors consider entering the market when the price experiences a dip.

For risk management, he advises maintaining a stop loss at Rs 245, while setting a target of Rs 275 levels. The stock has already demonstrated an impressive growth rate, having surged over 7 percent in the last month alone.

Coforge, another stock under Kyal's watchful gaze, has exhibited a notable performance as well. The stock has reached its 52-week high, which signifies a remarkable achievement. Kyal emphasises the importance of analysing trading volumes, indicating that substantial volumes observed approximately 56 days ago have contributed to the stock's current bullish outlook. He envisions Coforge aiming for a target of Rs 5,800, encouraging investors to keep this potential gain in sight.

To mitigate potential losses, Kyal advises maintaining a stop loss at Rs 5,250. His optimism doesn't end there; he believes that Coforge's potential might even extend to crossing the Rs 5,800 mark and heading towards Rs 6,200.

Notably, the stock has already marked a substantial gain of more than 15 percent in the past month.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.