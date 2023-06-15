Spandana Sphoorty calls reports of stake sale to Yes Bank "incorrect and speculative"

Kedaara Capital held a 7.06 percent stake in Spandana as of the March quarter, the shareholding pattern available with the BSE showed.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd. on Thursday said reports of private equity major Kedaara Capital looking to sell off its stake in the microfinance lender to Yes Bank are "incorrect and speculative."

The Hyderabad-based company, specialising in rural loans reiterated that its board and corporate promoter remain committed to delivering the business plan under Vision 2025, which was approved by the board of directors in July 2022.

It further said that all steps are being taken to achieve the plan.

In a clarification to the stock exchanges, Spandana said, all the material information that may have a bearing on the operations of the company has always been disclosed by the company within the stipulated time.

The financial services provider said that it will continue to comply with all disclosure and other obligations under all laws as and when they become applicable.

The clarification came after the Economic Times reported that Kedaara Capital has revived plans to sell off Spandana and has been in talks with Yes Bank to explore an M&A deal.

About 18 months ago, the private equity firm had shelved a similar plan following allegations by Spandana founder Padmaja Gangireddy that it was selling off the company to Axis Bank at a "throw-away price", the ET reported quoting two people familiar with the development.

Kedaara Capital held a 7.06 percent stake in Spandana as of the March quarter, the shareholding pattern available with the BSE showed.

Shares of Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd were trading 3.37 percent lower at Rs 709. Shares of the company have risen by 22 percent so far on a year-to-date basis.