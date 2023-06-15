Spandana Sphoorty calls reports of stake sale to Yes Bank "incorrect and speculative"

Kedaara Capital held a 7.06 percent stake in Spandana as of the March quarter, the shareholding pattern available with the BSE showed.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd. on Thursday said reports of private equity major Kedaara Capital looking to sell off its stake in the microfinance lender to Yes Bank are "incorrect and speculative."

The Hyderabad-based company, specialising in rural loans reiterated that its board and corporate promoter remain committed to delivering the business plan under Vision 2025, which was approved by the board of directors in July 2022.

It further said that all steps are being taken to achieve the plan.