Sovereign Gold Bond scheme 2023-24 opens for subscription on Monday — should you apply?

Sovereign Gold Bond scheme 2023-24 opens for subscription on Monday — should you apply?
By Meghna Sen  Jun 18, 2023 1:36:45 PM IST (Updated)

The issue price for Series-I 2023-24 has been fixed at Rs 5,926 per gram of gold while there is a discount of Rs 50 for those investors who subscribe it online and the payment is made through digital mode

The Central government, in collaboration with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), will issue two new tranches of the Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGB) during the first half of the financial year 2023-24. The first tranche will open for subscription on Monday (June 19) and will close on Friday (June 23). The second tranche will be available from September 11-15, 2023.

The issue price for Series-I 2023-24 has been fixed at Rs 5,926 per gram of gold while there is a discount of Rs 50 for those investors who subscribe it online and the payment is made through digital mode.
The central bank has kept the settlement date of the first tranche of SGB scheme 2023-24 Series as June 27, 2023.
