Shares of South Indian Bank rallied as much as 10 percent in Thursday's trade, day after the private sector lender finalised the names of candidates for the post of managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO). SIB said the panel of candidates was selected on the recommendations of the Search Committee, which was constituted by the board of the bank and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the bank.

The stock of SIB was trading 9.86 percent higher at Rs 18.95 apiece in late noon deals. The bank stock has considerably underperformed the benchmark Nifty Bank index over the last 5 years. South Indian Bank shares have lost 21 percent of its value, while the Nifty Bank benchmark index has given a return of 64 percent over the same duration.

Analysts at Geojit has upgraded their rating to 'Buy' with a revised target price of Rs 21 per share on the counter for the next 12 months, implying an upside potential of 22 percent from the current market levels.

The bank is currently in a transformation stage, and key business parameters like advance growth, CASA ratio, asset quality, PCR, etc. have been showing significant improvement.

SIB, under the new management, has been successfully realigning their balance sheet with quality lending and improved margins. The new book has seen higher yields with low slippages, taking margins higher. On the outset of the resignation of the current MD, successful implementation of the succession planning would be a key factor, believe analysts.

The brokerage expects credit growth of 14 percent during FY23-25E. With improved fundamentals, ROE (return on equity) is expected to be 13.1 percent by FY25.

The Thrissur-based private lender reported its highest-ever quarterly net profit at Rs 333.9 crore in the March quarter. The bank saw its profit grow nearly 23 percent year-on-year as against Rs 272 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

For the full fiscal year 2022-23, the lender posted a profit of Rs 775 crore. The bank also declared a dividend of 30 paise per equity share.

Net interest income or the core income of the bank rose 43.4 percent on-year to Rs 857.2 crore against Rs 597.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The gross non-performing asset ratio improved 76 basis points to 5.14 percent during the quarter versus 5.90 percent a year ago. Net non-performing ratio asset ratio also improved by 111 basis points to 1.86 percent from 2.97 percent.