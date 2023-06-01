By Meghna Sen

Shares of South Indian Bank rallied as much as 10 percent in Thursday's trade, day after the private sector lender finalised the names of candidates for the post of managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO). SIB said the panel of candidates was selected on the recommendations of the Search Committee, which was constituted by the board of the bank and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the bank.

The stock of SIB was trading 9.86 percent higher at Rs 18.95 apiece in late noon deals. The bank stock has considerably underperformed the benchmark Nifty Bank index over the last 5 years. South Indian Bank shares have lost 21 percent of its value, while the Nifty Bank benchmark index has given a return of 64 percent over the same duration. Analysts at Geojit has upgraded their rating to 'Buy' with a revised target price of Rs 21 per share on the counter for the next 12 months, implying an upside potential of 22 percent from the current market levels.