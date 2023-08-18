South Indian Bank Block Deal: Stock jumps 10% after shares change hands

CNBC TV18
Over 12 crore shares of the lender changed hands in the session on Friday. The buyers and sellers in the deal are not known. 

Profile image

By Asmita Pant  Aug 18, 2023 10:21:57 AM IST (Updated)

1 Min Read
Shares of Thrissur-based South Indian Bank changed hands in block deal on Friday. Over 12 crore shares of the lender changed hands in the session on Friday. The buyers and sellers in the deal are not known.

Share Market Live


The Reserve Bank of India approved the appointment of P R Seshadri as managing director and chief executive officer of the bank for a period of three years with effect from October 1, 2023 on Thursday.
For the first quarter, the lender reported a 75.5 percent year-on-year gain in its net profit, reaching Rs 202.3 crore. According to a regulatory filing, in the same quarter of the previous year, the bank's net profit stood at Rs 115 crore.
The bank posted a 53.9 percent increase in its net interest income (NII) - the difference between the interest income earned from lending activities and the interest paid to depositors. The NII for the quarter under review amounted to Rs 807.7 crore, compared to Rs 603.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY23.
Catch the latest market updates with CNBC-TV18.com's blog 
First Published: Aug 18, 2023 10:08 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

