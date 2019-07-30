Sonia Shenoy's market update on July 30: Sensex, Nifty likely to open positive; Vodafone Idea, Axis Bank, Dr. Reddy's, Strides Pharma in focus

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Indian shares are likely to open higher on Tuesday taking cues from the Asian market which remains upbeat on the expectation of the US interest rate cut this week.

Also drawing some attention were US-China trade negotiations due to begin in Shanghai on Tuesday, although expectations for progress during the two-day meeting are low with the markets hoping the two sides can at least detail commitments for "goodwill" gestures.

On Monday, Indian benchmark indices ended lower clouded by weak corporate results, while bond yields fell after the finance minister said the government did not intend to review its overseas borrowing plan.

The Sensex settled 196 points lower, or 0.52 percent, to close Monday's trade at 37,686. The Nifty50 also added 95 points, or 0.84 percent, to settle at 11,189.

At 7.25 AM, SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50's trend in India, traded 23 points, or 0.21 percent, higher at 11,234, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50.

Stocks to watch: Vodafone Idea, Axis Bank, Dr. Reddy's, Strides Pharma in focus. Click here to know more.

About MarketBuzz

The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors.

MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing.

Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.