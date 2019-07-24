Sonia Shenoy's market update on July 24: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; HUL, L&T, Mahindra Finance, Yes Bank in focus

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Indian shares are likely to open lower on Wednesday over continued selling pressure by foreign investors and weaker-than-expected June quarter earnings.

Asian shares traded marginally higher following reports that US and China may resume trade negotiations next week.

Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 declined for a fourth straight session, dragged by losses mainly in financials amid concerns over tepid corporate earnings. The Sensex ended lower by 48 points, or 0.13 percent, at 37,983. The Nifty ended at 11,331, down by 15 points, or 0.13 percent.

At 7.10 AM, SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50's trend in India, traded 14 points, or 0.12 percent, lower at 11,311, pointing to a negative start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50.

Stocks to watch: HUL, L&T, Mahindra Finance, Hotel Leela Venture, Yes Bank in focus. Click here to know more.

