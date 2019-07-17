Sonia Shenoy's market update on July 16: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; IndiGo, BHEL, Suzlon, Tata Power in focus

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Indian shares are expected to open lower on Wednesday, tracking losses in global markets. Investors are also cautious amid the ongoing first-quarter earnings season and continued selling by foreign investors. FIIs sold Rs 4,520 crore in the last 11 sessions. Asian shares traded lower following US stocks overnight after Donald Trump said he could impose additional tariffs on China if he wants. The BSE Sensex and NSE's Nifty 50 advanced in the last session led by buying in banking, auto and FMCG. The Sensex ended 234 points higher at 39,131 while the broader Nifty50 index added 74 points to end at 11,663. At 7.20 AM, SGX Nifty an early indicator of the Nifty 50's trend in India, traded 17 points, or 0.15 percent, lower at 11,630, indicating a negative start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50.IndiGo, BHEL, Suzlon, Tata Power in focus.