Sonia Shenoy's market update on July 10: Sensex, Nifty likely to open tepid; IndiGo, TCS, DHFL, State Bank of India in focus

Indian shares are set for a flat start on Wednesday amid muted trades in global markets and post-Budget selling pressure. Asian shares traded little changed following losses in US markets as investors await Fed chairman Jerome Powell's testimony before US Congress for further cues on Federal Reserve’s monetary policy. Indian benchmark indices Sensex ended 10 points higher at 38,731, while the broader Nifty50 index lost 3 points to end at 11,556 today. At 7.18 AM, SGX Nifty an early indicator of the Nifty 50's trend in India, traded 12 points, or 0.10 percent, higher at 11,573.50, pointing to a tepid start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50.IndiGo, TCS, DHFL, State Bank of India in focus.The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.