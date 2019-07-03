#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty trade flat amid muted global cues
Asian shares subdued as trade enthusiasm ebbs
Oil prices steady on extended supply cuts, US stocks draw
Rupee opens higher at 68.87 a dollar, bond yields fall
Sonia Shenoy's market update on July 03: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; IGL, Mindtree, New India Assurance in focus

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open higher on Wednesday over hopes that the government could announce measures to ease liquidity situation and boost the slowing economy in the Union budget Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her first Union Budget in the Parliament on July 5. Meanwhile, Asian markets were subdued as initial enthusiasm over the latest US-China trade truce was overtaken by fresh concerns over Washington's threat of tariffs on additional European goods. Global crude oil prices also edged higher, steadying after a more than 4 percent fall in the previous session. On Tuesday, Indian shares closed higher for a second straight day led by gains from financials and IT sector. The broader Nifty closed 0.38 percent higher at 11,910.3, while the benchmark Sensex settled 0.33 percent firmer at 39,816.48. The Sensex recovered 317 points from the day's low, while Nifty surged 96 points from the lower level. At 8.00 AM, SGX Nifty an early indicator of the Nifty 50's trend in India, traded 23.50 points or 0.20 percent higher, at 11,966.50, indicating a positive start for the Nifty 50 and the Sensex. Stocks to watch: IGL, Mindtree, New India Assurance in focus. Click here to know more.  About MarketBuzz The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.
