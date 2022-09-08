    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Sonata Software zooms as IT stock to trade ex-bonus tomorrow

    Sonata Software zooms as IT stock to trade ex-bonus tomorrow

    Sonata Software zooms as IT stock to trade ex-bonus tomorrow
    The IT company stated in its quarterly earnings results for the April-June quarter that the board had considered, approved, and recommended a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:3, or one equity share for every three equity shares held by the company's shareholders as of the record date.

    Shares of Sonata Software gained over 11 percent ahead of the record date for the bonus issue of its equity shares. The IT stock is trading ex-bonus a day ahead on September 9, 2022.
    At 9:52 am, shares of Sonata Software were trading at Rs 595, up 11 percent from the previous close on the BSE.
    Sonata Software's record date for the bonus issue of its equity shares, which it had announced in the ratio of 1:3, is this week on Saturday, September 10, 2022.
    The IT company stated in its quarterly earnings results for the April-June quarter that the board had considered, approved, and recommended a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:3, or one equity share for every three equity shares held by the company's shareholders as of the record date.
    The company also stated that after being allotted, the bonus shares would rank at the same rate as the existing equity shares, have equal rights, and be eligible to participate fully in any dividends and other corporate actions that are suggested and announced.
    Bonus shares are free additional shares that a company offers to existing shareholders. Companies low on cash may issue bonus shares rather than cash dividends.
    Also read: Trade setup for Sept 8: The bulls may attempt to take Nifty towards 17,800 soon
    For the April-June quarter, the company posted a net profit of Rs 107.7 crore as compared to Rs 100.9 crore in the previous quarter. The net income grew 40 percent from the corresponding period a year ago and stood at Rs 1,797 crore for the April-June quarter.
    Global technology company Sonata Software Limited offers services in areas such as business intelligence and analytics, application development management, mobility, cloud computing, social media, enterprise services, and infrastructure management.
