    Sonata Software zooms 10% as board to consider bonus issue

    Sonata Software zooms 10% as board to consider bonus issue

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
    Bonus share issues are usually used by companies to encourage retail participation. By increasing the number of outstanding shares, the stock price decreases, making it more affordable for retail investors.

    Sonata Software zooms 10% as board to consider bonus issue
    Shares of Sonata Software jumped as much as 10 percent after the company said that its board may consider proposal for issue of bonus shares of the company.
    The company’s board members will meet on Monday, 25 July 2022 to discuss a bonus share proposal and the company's unaudited financial results for the June quarter.
    Bonus share issues are usually used by companies to encourage retail participation. By increasing the number of outstanding shares, the stock price decreases, making it more affordable for retail investors.
    The company’s consolidated net profit rose by 3.3 percent in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2022. Net sales, however, fell 21.2 percent to Rs 1,463 crore from Rs 1858.02 from the previous quarter.
    Sonata Software has a market capital Rs 7,667.17 crore and it apart from IT consulting, it offers product engineering services, application development, application management, managed testing, business intelligence, infrastructure management, packaged applications, and travel services.
    The company derives most of its services revenue from overseas, with the US and Europe accounting for major shares of revenues.
    (Edited by : Nishtha Pandey)
